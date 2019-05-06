Man released on police bail after making threats to kill his neighbour in Lambeth Walk, Stamford
Published: 10:30, 06 May 2019
| Updated: 10:32, 06 May 2019
A man who was arrested for making threats to kill has been released on police bail.
Officers were called to Lambeth Walk, Stamford, just after 2pm on Saturday (May 4) after he threw items into a neighbour's garden and made verbal threats of harm against the neighbour.
After being arrested and taken to Grantham police station for questioning, the man was later released on police bail with conditions. Investigations by police will continue.