A 39-year-old man has pleaded guilty to smashing a glass window.

Police were called to Stamford Hi-Fi in Red Lion Square on Thursday last week (June 2) following reports of criminal damage.

Daniel Butcher, aged 39, of no fixed address, had used a road sign to smash the shop front.

Several signs are in Red Lion Square while it is being resurfaced.

After being charged with criminal damage, Butcher pleaded guilty at Lincoln District Magistrates Court on Friday (June 3) and was sentenced to one days detention and to pay £500 compensation.