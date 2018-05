Have your say

A man was seriously injured after a lorry and a car collided on the A1175 near Market Deeping last night (April 30).

The man in his 20s was taken to hospital after the crash which occurred around 11.25pm.

The fire service attended the scene and used cutting equipment to release a trapped person.

Paramedics also attended and were assisted by the fire service.

If you have information call police, quoting incident reference number 477 of April 30.