A man involved with stealing more than a tonne of clothes from a charity has been handed community service.

Sergej Petrov, 33, of Edinburgh Road, Stamford first targeted the Salvation Army donation point at Tesco Extra in Corby on July 19.

He was with Romualdas Kolmakovas, 34, of Dennis Estate, Kirton, Boston.

The following day, the two men returned to steal from it again, and also took items from the collection point at the town’s Asda store, before being spotted doing the same in Kettering.

A quick-thinking witness called 999 and kept tabs on the pair, allowing Northamptonshire Police’s response officers to locate and arrest the two men.

The van they were found in was full of clothes.

Petrov and Kolmakovas appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 22 and both admitted three counts of theft.

They were sentenced to community orders and each ordered to pay £50 compensation, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Petrov will carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and Kolmakovas 100 hours over the next 12 months.

On Friday (July 28), officers were able to return the stolen items to the Salvation Army, handing over 1,160kg of clothes.

Response sergeant Joe Legg said: “I’m really glad we’ve been able to recover and return these donations to the Salvation Army – people give to charity to help others, and don’t expect to find their items stolen by people only out for themselves.

“Thanks to the quick thinking of the person who realised what they were up to, we were able to catch these men red-handed and it’s great to know they will now have to give up a considerable amount of their own time as part of their sentences.”