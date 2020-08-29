A man is set to brave the shave in honour of his late grandad.

Daniel Storey, from Stamford, will be saying goodbye to his hair and beard to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Trust.

He said: “My grandad died of cancer a couple of years ago. I was wondering what I could do to raise money, I don’t run, and it popped up on Facebook to do ‘Brave the Shave’.