Stamford firefighters rescue man trapped during A1 crash
Published: 09:45, 22 December 2021
| Updated: 09:45, 22 December 2021
Firefighters from Stamford helped a man who was trapped by a three-vehicle crash on the A1.
The accident yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) involved a car transporter and two other vehicles.
Firefighters were first on the scene and made the vehicles and scene safe before handing over to Leicestershire Police and medics.
The northbound lane of the A1 was closed from the Great Casterton for several hours.