Firefighters from Stamford helped a man who was trapped by a three-vehicle crash on the A1.

The accident yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) involved a car transporter and two other vehicles.

Firefighters were first on the scene and made the vehicles and scene safe before handing over to Leicestershire Police and medics.

Firefighters from Stamford were first on the scene at a three-vehicle crash

The northbound lane of the A1 was closed from the Great Casterton for several hours.