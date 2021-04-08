A man who uses a wheelchair and needs regular visits from carers was trapped inside his home after a specialised door stuck shut.

Brian Penny became inprisoned on Saturday afternoon (April 3) in his flat in Elizabeth Road, Stamford.

Several calls to South Kesteven District Council, Mr Penny's landlord, failed to reach anyone and eventually firefighters arrived to release him.

A firefighter gains access to the flat in Elizabeth Road, Stamford

According to Mr Penny's sister, Zoe Hull, who also lives in Stamford, it was the third time in a month the emergency services have had to be called to free him.

"My brother has no arms or legs and uses a wheelchair, and so the electronic door is supposed to be there to help him.

"But it does not fit properly into the door frame and gets stuck, and he cannot reach the release because it is too high up."

Brian Penny, who uses a wheelchair, is unable to reach the emergency door release mechanism

On Saturday the alarm was raised at 4pm. Carers who turned up to help Mr Penny with his evening meal, with using the toilet and with taking medication had to be turned away.

Six attempts were made to call South Kesteven District Council on its main number, which should have allowed the caller to be transferred to an out-of-hours emergency service.

However, Ms Hull said the calls were all cut off without being put through to anyone who could help.

"We have been told the door was going to be fixed, but this hasn't happened," she said.

"It's a fire risk. If that building was burning, how would he get out?"

Mr Penny was finally released at 6.45pm on Saturday, when a firefighter was able to open a window wide enough to get into the flat and open the door using the high-up release mechanism.

A spokesman for the council said: “We were very concerned to learn about Mr Penny’s distressing experience. Our repairs team today (Friday, April 8) undertook an inspection of the door, and will continue to liaise with Mr Penny to ensure necessary repair work is done to his satisfaction.

“We have also immediately changed our processes to ensure that the council’s out-of-hours emergency number is tested when calls are switched over to avoid any recurrence.

“The director of housing and property will be contacting Mr Penny to offer a formal apology for the situation he found himself in.”