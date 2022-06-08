More news, no ads

A man was arrested after smashing a Stamford shop window with a road sign.

On Thursday morning (June 2) police were called to a broken shop window at Stamford Hi-Fi in Red Lion Square.

A man had smashed the window with a road sign.

The window of Stamford Hi-Fi was smashed on Thursday

There are currently a number of road signs stationed in Red Lion Square while resurfacing works take place.

The man was arrested, charged and remanded to appear in court the next day.