Shop window at Stamford Hi-Fi in Red Lion Square smashed
Published: 14:44, 08 June 2022
| Updated: 14:45, 08 June 2022
A man was arrested after smashing a Stamford shop window with a road sign.
On Thursday morning (June 2) police were called to a broken shop window at Stamford Hi-Fi in Red Lion Square.
A man had smashed the window with a road sign.
There are currently a number of road signs stationed in Red Lion Square while resurfacing works take place.
The man was arrested, charged and remanded to appear in court the next day.