Shop window at Stamford Hi-Fi in Red Lion Square smashed

By Maddy Baillie
-
Published: 14:44, 08 June 2022
 | Updated: 14:45, 08 June 2022

A man was arrested after smashing a Stamford shop window with a road sign.

On Thursday morning (June 2) police were called to a broken shop window at Stamford Hi-Fi in Red Lion Square.

A man had smashed the window with a road sign.

The window of Stamford Hi-Fi was smashed on Thursday
There are currently a number of road signs stationed in Red Lion Square while resurfacing works take place.

The man was arrested, charged and remanded to appear in court the next day.

