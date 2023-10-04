Home   News   Article

Man charged with burglaries in Bourne, Spalding, Pinchbeck, Holbeach, and Donington failed to attend court and is wanted by Lincolnshire Police

Published: 14:42, 04 October 2023

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who failed to turn up to court when charged with a string of burglaries.

Officers are asking for support from the public to locate 28-year-old Vitalijus Kovaliovas.

He has been charged with burglaries in Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire – including an incident in Bourne.

Vitalijus Kovaliovas is wanted by Lincolnshire Police
A force spokesman said: “He was bailed and has failed to attend court. His location remains unknown.”

Anyone who has seen him should call police on 101 or email force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting 23000459695 in the subject line.

