A 43-year-old man is wanted in relation to an assault which took place on Tuesday (January 7).

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to locate Darren Browning, who has ties to Bourne and south Lincolnshire.

Officers are advising people not to approach him, but to report any sightings to them on the phone number 101.

Darren Browning

