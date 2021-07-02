A man had been dead for nearly a year before he was discovered by police, according to a nearby resident.

Yesterday (July 1), Lincolnshire Police was called to check on the welfare of a resident at a property in Anson Court, Market Deeping.

A resident who lives nearby, said that police struggled to gain entry to the property because there was a significant build up of post on the other side of the door.

Police remain outside the property in Anson Court, Market Deeping

Upon entering, police found a man in his 60s dead inside, who appeared to have been deceased for some time.

The resident believes the man, who has not yet been identified, had been 'dead for nearly a year' before he was discovered by the police.

The resident, who asked not to be named, said: "There was a lot of mail stacked up and it didn't smell very nice.

"It's sad that no-one noticed he wasn't about.

"I have been trying to rack through my head when I last saw him in the window."

They added: "I didn't know him personally but from what I have heard he was the type of person who wanted to keep himself to himself. He didn't want to speak to anyone.

"I didn't see him out much"

Since the news came to light yesterday evening (July 1), the atmosphere in the neighbourhood has changed.

"No-one has really gone outside, we've all kept inside our houses," the resident said.

"Normally on the street everyone is chatting but everyone is keeping to themselves."

A black coroner's van was spotted by an eyewitness in the area at 9.35pm last night and police are believed to have remained at the property since.

The case is now with the coroner’s office.