Man who had been dead for some time found in Anson Court, Market Deeping

By Maddy Baillie
-
Published: 11:55, 02 July 2021
 | Updated: 12:33, 02 July 2021

A man has been found dead by police in his home.

Yesterday (July 1), Lincolnshire Police was called to check on the welfare of a resident at a property in Anson Court, Market Deeping.

A man in his 60s was found dead inside, and appears to have been deceased for some time.

Anson Court, Market Deeping. Photo: Google Maps
A police spokesman said there are no suspicious circumstances and the case is now with the coroner’s office.

Bourne Stamford Maddy Baillie
