A man has been found dead by police in his home.

Yesterday (July 1), Lincolnshire Police was called to check on the welfare of a resident at a property in Anson Court, Market Deeping.

A man in his 60s was found dead inside, and appears to have been deceased for some time.

Anson Court, Market Deeping. Photo: Google Maps

A police spokesman said there are no suspicious circumstances and the case is now with the coroner’s office.