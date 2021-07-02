Man who had been dead for some time found in Anson Court, Market Deeping
Published: 11:55, 02 July 2021
| Updated: 12:33, 02 July 2021
A man has been found dead by police in his home.
Yesterday (July 1), Lincolnshire Police was called to check on the welfare of a resident at a property in Anson Court, Market Deeping.
A man in his 60s was found dead inside, and appears to have been deceased for some time.
A police spokesman said there are no suspicious circumstances and the case is now with the coroner’s office.