A Thurlby man has won a bronze medal at the world transplant games just six months after receiving his mum’s kidney.

Daniel Chalmers won the medal in the boules doubles during the games that were held in Newcastle between August 17 and 23.

His mum, Ghislaine, had donated him her kidney.

Daniel Chalmers with his medal

Daniel said: "It was a great experience to play in my first transplant games, and my first ever competition against international opposition.

"It was very daunting at first but my performance improved over the course of the event.

"To be in medal contention in both events at the first time of taking part is a great achievement, and something I am proud of so soon after recovering from a major operation, and on another day it could so easily have been even better."

As well as winning his bronze medal, Daniel also came close to winning a medal in the boules singles.

He reached the quarter finals and needed another three points to claim the bronze.

Daniel's competition came from all over the world, including France, Belgium, Thailand, USA and China.

One of the main aims of the games is to promote the benefits of organ transplantation and how donating saves lives.

The European Transplant Games next summer in Dublin is now on Daniel's horizon and is also going to challenge himself to take part and win medals in other sports.

These include tenpin bowling, darts and badminton.

