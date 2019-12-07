Manor Farm Pre-School in Barholm rated 'good' by Ofsted
Published: 10:00, 07 December 2019
Ofsted inspectors have given Manor Farm Pre-School in Barholm an across-the-board ‘good’ rating.
They said children are happy, confident, they behave well, they thoroughly enjoy playing in the school garden and they have a good relationship with staff. they also make good progress.
Staff plan and enhance experiences, they encourage children to think, and support children’s communication and language skills well.
The pre-school has 44 places and has five staff.
Manager Angela Flint said the pre-school has been going 30 years and has “lovely, caring, committed staff” who give consistent care.
Based on a working farm makes for “lots offun”.
