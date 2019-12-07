Home   News   Article

Manor Farm Pre-School in Barholm rated 'good' by Ofsted

By Darren Greenwood
Published: 10:00, 07 December 2019

Ofsted inspectors have given Manor Farm Pre-School in Barholm an across-the-board ‘good’ rating.

They said children are happy, confident, they behave well, they thoroughly enjoy playing in the school garden and they have a good relationship with staff. they also make good progress.

Staff plan and enhance experiences, they encourage children to think, and support children’s communication and language skills well.

Angela Flint (23453460)
The pre-school has 44 places and has five staff.

Manager Angela Flint said the pre-school has been going 30 years and has “lovely, caring, committed staff” who give consistent care.

Based on a working farm makes for “lots offun”.

