A country manor will be open for visitors this year, beginning with a celebration of spring on Good Friday and Easter Saturday (April 7 and 8).

The Victorian-built Harlaxton Manor is home to students from Evansville University in America and is not normally open to the public, but it will open its doors for 14 days this year for public events.

On Good Friday and Easter Saturday there will be outdoor games, as well as a traditional Easter egg hunt to search for Gregory Goose’s golden eggs.

A view of Harlaxton Manor down the driveway. Photo: Harlaxton Manor (62585898)

The manor’s woodland will open for a bluebell walk in late April/early May (exact dates to be announced) before the manor and its gardens reopen for a big summer weekend on August 26 and 27.

Finally, Christmas returns to Harlaxton on the first 10 days of December.

Visitors to Harlaxton’s Easter events are welcome to take a picnic to the manor gardens, with views across the Vale of Belvoir.

Bluebells in the grounds of Harlaxton Manor. Photo: Harlaxton Manor (62585896)

There will also be a selection of Easter-themed refreshments available including a selection of sandwiches, hot and cold savoury and sweet snacks and drinks. Ice cream will also be on sale.

Entertainment will be provided by a pianist and local choirs the Harrowby Singers and the Wassailers Male Voice Choir.

Head gardener Andrew Potter said: "Spring is an especially beautiful time at Harlaxton Manor as we’re lucky to enjoy a classic mixture of colourful and complementary flora that blooms with the changing season."

This Easter, Harlaxton Manor and gardens will be open on Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8, from 10am until 5pm (last entry at 4pm). Adult tickets are £15 (£10), children £8.50. A family ticket is £40. More information and bookings on www.harlaxton.co.uk

Harlaxton Manor. Photo: Harlaxton Manor (62585894)

Constructed in 1831 by businessman Gregory Gregory, Harlaxton Manor is a 19th century historic house which combines gothic, Jacobethan and Baroque styles.

The manor has been the UK campus of the University of Evansville, Indiana since 1971. It is also a wedding, party and conference venue.