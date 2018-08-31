Man's body found in the River Welland in Stamford

The death of a man whose body was found in the River Welland in the middle of Stamford is not thought to be suspicious, police have confirmed.

Lincolnshire Police said an investigation was carried out after the emergency services were called to The Meadows at 2pm on Friday (August 31) when the body of the male in his 20s was spotted in the water.

More than a dozen police officers and firefighters dashed to the scene just yards from where top BBC1 show Bargain Hunt was being filmed.

Four police cars, a fire engine and a fire technical rescue unit with two specially-adapted dinghies rushed to the spot after the alarm was raised.

Police led by Insp Simon Mason sealed off a footpath leading from The Meadows to the incident by the river about 200 yards away.

Shocked bystanders looked on as the drama unfolded just minutes from a huge high-profile antiques fair being held on the vast open green space.

Police also closed off a stretch of the River Welland inside The Meadows as firefighters put one of their rescue boats into the water.

Bus driver Tony Gosling, who drove a party of visitors on a Winns Travel coach from Sheffield, South Yorkshire, to the mini-festival, said: "It's absolutely shocking.

"I heard that a man had fallen into the river and drowned this afternoon.

"It's tragic."

A man in his 30s who didn't want to be named said: "We've been told that a man fell into the river and died after he'd been out drinking.

"Police raced here just after 2pm.

"But it's still all very vague and we don't know a lot more at the moment.

"I just obviously feel very sorry for the victim."

Charlotte Milford, who's staging the three-day, biannual antiques event with Field Dog Fairs, said: "It's very sad.

"We come here twice a year and a lot of people have turned out in brilliant sunshine.

"But I cannot comment further on this incident as I just do not know what has happened."

A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “We received a call at 2.05pm on August 31 from our colleagues in Lincolnshire Police requesting medical assistance at an incident near Bath Row, Stamford.

"We sent a community first responder and two doctors in cars to the scene.”

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were also at the scene.

The man's next of kin have been informed and a file is being prepared for the coroner.