Home   News   Article

Map shows where areas worst-hit by coronavirus are in Lincolnshire and Rutland

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 16:52, 12 June 2020
 | Updated: 17:34, 12 June 2020

A new map has revealed the number of Covid-19 deaths across Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings and is searchable by postcode.

The data, from the Office for National Statistics, shows where some of the worst hit areas have been for the months of March, April and May.

The figures exclude the deaths of non-residents in the area and are included when Covid-19 was the underlying cause or was mentioned on the death certificate as a contributory factor.

Read more
BourneCoronavirusOakhamStamford

More by this author

Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE