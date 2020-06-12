Map shows where areas worst-hit by coronavirus are in Lincolnshire and Rutland

A new map has revealed the number of Covid-19 deaths across Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings and is searchable by postcode.

The data, from the Office for National Statistics, shows where some of the worst hit areas have been for the months of March, April and May.

The figures exclude the deaths of non-residents in the area and are included when Covid-19 was the underlying cause or was mentioned on the death certificate as a contributory factor.