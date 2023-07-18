A former teacher wanted nothing more than hay bales for her birthday when she turned 100 last week.

Margaret Spencer, who lives at Priory Court Care Home in Stamford, asked friends and family to give donations to an animal sanctuary instead of buying gifts for her landmark birthday on Friday.

A lifelong animal lover, Margaret has been a supporter of the Hillside Animal Sanctuary for 12 years.

Margaret Spencer celebrates her 100th birthday at Linford’s Fish and Chip shop

She says the sanctuary, in the Norfolk village of Frettenham, is particularly in need of hay bales.

“I don’t have any room for presents here so I thought hay bales instead because there has been a shortage,” Margaret said.

“A friend of mine has already sent off £50 and that bought them 10 bales.”

Margaret Spencer celebrates her 100th birthday with a cake

She added: “I’ve always had pets, right from being a child.”

Margaret was joined by friends and family for a celebratory lunch on Friday at Linford’s fish and chip restaurant, in Market Deeping.

Having grown up in Herefordshire, she joined the Navy, Army and Air Force Institutes (Naafi) a day after her 18th birthday in 1941 to help the war effort.

“I had always wanted to join the Armed Services, but I was two inches too short so I was rejected and joined the Naafi instead,” she said.

She spent nine years with them, utilising her organisational skills, as a store manager. The stint included a posting to Germany after the war had ended where she met Army captain Peter whom she went on to marry.

“I never ever wanted to have children,” she added.

“I had four marriage proposals and told them all I didn’t want a child. Three of them went away but one stayed.”

On returning to the UK, Peter got a job with Peterborough engineering firm Baker Perkins and the couple found their ideal rural home in Barnack.

Margaret went on to teach crafts at Peterborough College as well as in care homes, and combined this skill with her love of gardening when publishers Collins asked her to write a book on pressed flowers, which was published in 1975.

The couple were married for more than 50 years until Peter died, but Margaret continued to live in Holly Cottage, with the support of friends, until she moved into Priory Court around five years ago.

Margaret also has a passion for the performing arts, particularly dancing, and having trained at the London School of Music, sang in a band with Oxford University undregraduates.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my life,” she said.

To donate to Hillside Animal Sanctuary on behalf of Margaret, visit www.hillside.org.uk or call 01603 736200.