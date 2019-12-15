A Market Deeping family has celebrated 60 years of trading in Market Place.

The venue was for decades a barbers’ shop run by the Bowman family, until in 1959 John Callow bought it and opened Callow’s Barbers’ Shop.

Known by everyone as Dick, he then ran the business for 58 years until retiring on his 87th birthday in November 2017.

Picture by I'd Rather be in Deeping magazine (24082992)

Sadly, Dick died of Motor Neurone Disease in September 2018.

But the family name Callow continues and Penny Avison has run the barbers’ shop ever since.

The biggest change, though, came at 5 Market Place when in February Dick’s son Howard, changed the sweetshop and tobacconist into a cigar and spirit emporium called the Cigar Box.

The name JR Callow and Son still remains above the store in tribute to Dick, with Howard adding it is ‘no mean feat’ for a family to carry on trading for so long.

*Picture by I'd Rather Be In Deeping magazine

