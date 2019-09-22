Market Deeping business to reveal how technology can help firms
Market Deeping-based IT and software company NetSupport is staging a seminar to help local businesses learn how technology can help them achieve business success.
The event is believed to be the first of its kind and will also highlight strategies for future planning to cope in the event of a disaster, featuring hints and tips that will make a genuine difference.
Topics include IT management, digital security, future planning, IT resilience and business continuity.
The free event is on Friday, November 8, at Deafblind UKPeterborough from 8.45am to 12.45pm.
For details and a free ticket go to http://bit.ly/NetSupport-seminar
