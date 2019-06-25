Victims of the model railway vandalism that made national news last month have taken part in an exhibition.

The exhibition, which took place in Kings Lynn on Saturday, followed the cancelling of Market Deeping Model Railway Club's annual exhibition at Stamford Welland Academy after vandals broke in and destroyed the layouts - many of which had taken decades to build.

After The Mercury highlighted the story, donations to the club flooded in from around the world and now stand at more than £100,000. This included a generous handout from music legend Rod Stewart.

King's Lynn Model Railway Club Exhibition at Lynnsport..Members from King's Lynn and Market Deeping with the Market Deeping display at Lynnsport, LtoR, (KL) Colin Houseman, Simon Lemmon, Leigh Bagshaw, (M/D) Bill Sowerby, Mick Quinn, David Booth.. (12874595)

The group featured on BBC’s The One Show, with chairman Peter Davies being visibly moved by the support they had received from people.

He also spoke at the Stamford Welland Academy prize-giving ceremony last week (June 18).

Chairman of Lynn's model railway club, Leigh Bagshaw said that, although one of the layouts the group had been due to display was damaged in the Stamford incident, all were determined to continue with the show.

He said: “It was a terrible thing that went on but we decided we were going to push on.”

People flocked to look at the displays, which were painstakingly crafted with close attention to detail.

A representative of the club took to Facebook to say: “What an amazing day, thank you to all who came including traders and exhibitors and to all those who donated to our raffle.

“People have walked away with some fantastic prizes.”