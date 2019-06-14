A piece about Market Deeping Model Railway Club on BBC's The One Show last night (June 13) made for moving viewing.

Chairman of the club Peter Davies was interviewed by Kevin Duala about the vandalism of their main annual exhibition at Stamford Welland Academy on May 18 and people's amazing response to it.

After The Mercury broke the story later that day, sympathy flooded in for the club members and a fund to raise £500 quickly reached more than £100,000.

Peter Davies from Market Deeping Railway Club being interviewed on The One Show (12333940)

Peter spoke of the overwhelming response their plight had received, and had to pause briefly when speaking about it because he was so touched.

Members of the club were also filmed during the Deeping Literary Festival where they displayed a layout to illustrate a talk about the rail-enthusiast poet John Betjeman.

Money donated to the club is being used to set up a trust fund to support modellers and clubs affected by the vandalism, and to launch projects to encourage young people into the hobby.

