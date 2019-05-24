It's the story that touched hearts around the world - and even attracted a £10,000 donation from Sir Rod Stewart.

We're proud to have been first to bring you news of the vandalism of Market Deeping Model Railway Club's exhibition on our website and via social media.

We have also been privileged to speak with members of the club about the way people's support has made them positive for the future. Buy a copy of this week's Mercury, where you can read the story in full.

Today's Mercury front page (11070429)

We'll also be following the progress of Market Deeping Model Railway Club as they develop model-making clubs in schools for young people.

Follow the Rutland and Stamford Mercury on Facebook and Twitter @Mercury1712 for your updates.