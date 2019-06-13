A model railway club which had its exhibits wrecked by vandals will appear on BBC's The One Show at 7pm tonight (Thursday June 13).

Members of the club were filmed during the Deeping Literary Festival where they were displaying a layout to illustrate a talk about the rail-enthusiast poet John Betjeman.

Just a few days before, on May 18, the club had several of its railway layouts destroyed when Stamford Welland Academy's sports hall was broken into.

The layouts had been set out for an annual exhibition which was due to attract model rail hobbiests from all over the country.

In financial terms they were worth tens of thousands of pounds, and the time and effort that people had put into making them was priceless.

The response from people locally and around the world was swift, and funds flooded in to a Justgiving page, including a £10,000 donation by singer and fellow model railway enthusiast Sir Rod Stewart.

Peter Davies, chairman of the club, has said the club is using the money to set up a trust fund to support modellers and clubs affected by the vandalism, and to launch projects to encourage young people into the hobby.

