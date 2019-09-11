Market Deeping Town Council is to buy Market Deeping Town hall for a £1 but the building will cost it £50,000 to repair and refurbish.

South Kesteven District Council's cabinet this week approved the deal, which will see the town council take over the building it has occupied since 1977.

SKDC officers said the building has not been maintained over the past ten years, it needs maintenance and refurbishment, with its roof in a poor state of repair.

Their report said SKDC has previously declared the building a “surplus asset” and the council “continue to have no use” for it.

SKDC acting leader Kelham Cooke told the meeting that after councils were reorganised in 1974, SKDC inherited many buildings from towns with a town council.

He cited Stamford with its own town hall and then Market Deeping.

Coun Cooke (Con-Casewick) said: “It was really important to me that the local members in that area wanted that building.

“We’re never going to do anything with it so it’s only right we give it back to the local community.”

The move will make the town council liable for repair and maintenance costs. But the sale will include a “buy back” clause, enabling SKDC to repurchase the building for £1 at a later date if it wants to.

Market Deeping town clerk Sarah Lydford confirmed SKDC offered to 'gift' the town council the building for £1.

This was something town councillors had long sought, believing the town hall to be a significant local asset.

She added members were very pleased with the deal.

This latest deal follows a push for Stamford Town Council to buy playing fields in the town for £1.