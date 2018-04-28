Market Deeping walk aims to promote health

Have your say

A walking event in Market Deeping is being held to promote the importance of mental and physical health.

The Deeping Happy Walk on Sunday, May 13, includes 4km and 7km routes. The walk is being held for the third time.

The event has an entry fee of £5, with all money raised being equally divided between the Mental Health Foundation and Peterborough charity Little Miracles.

Both walks start and finish at Empire Gym in the centre of Market Deeping and the routes are located in the areas of Stamford Road, Millfield Road, Towngate West and Towngate East.

The 4km walk turns left on to Godsey Lane and through to the Co-op supermarket petrol station, through the town centre, before finishing at Empire Gym.

The 7km route continues across Godsey Lane and onto Outgoing Road, past the Deepings Sports and Social Club.

It then joins Linchfield Road before heading back into Market Deeping via Horsegate, passed the police station before finishing at the gym.

Those taking part will be able to enjoy refreshments at Empire Gym.

Purple Bricks Estate Agents are kindly supplying event t-shirts.

The organiser of the walk is author Emma Lannigan who wrote about finding happiness for a lifetime in her debut book belifehappy: Give. Play. Love. Learn - after experiencing acute depression and anxiety.

Emma has been a campaigner to reduce the stigma around mental health for eight years.

The walk takes place just before Mental Health Awareness Week which starts on May 14 and has a theme of ‘stress’.

Walking is known to reduce stress and is a recommended daily activity for those who suffer from it.

To register for the walks visit the www.facebook.com website and search for ‘Deeping Walk Happy 2018’ page - or alternatively visit Empire Gym, or The Deepings Community Library or e-mail emmalannigan@yahoo.co.uk