A man is living his dream as a record shop owner after losing his job in the travel industry during the pandemic.

James Nickerson, of Thurlby, launched his business Travelling the Groove in 2020, which sells vinyl records online and at markets including Grantham and Stamford.

“I originally used to work in the travel industry which got hit quite hard by covid,” James explained.

James Nickerson on the Travelling the Groove stall in Grantham.

“I’d always wanted to have my own record shop, because I’d always loved vinyl and having music on records.

“There was no time like the present, so we created Travelling the Groove Records.”

James is usually on Grantham Market on the last Saturday of the month, and has a permanent weekly stall in Stamford.

He also trades occasionally in Melton Mowbray, Ruddington and at music events and festivals.

James said: “We are very much a mobile record shop.

“It’s very much a family business. It’s mainly myself but I get help from my wife and my daughters as well.

“We have our online shop which is open 24/7 and has everything we have in stock on it, plus other records that we can still order for people as well.

“We almost do a kind of personal shopping, so we will order things in for people if they are looking for a specific record.”

All of the records sold by Travelling the Groove are brand new, ranging from the classics to modern albums.

“It’s a real cross section across the ages,” James said.

“It’s not just your 50 or 60 year-old gentlemen who bought vinyl the first time who are buying nowadays, we’ve got a lot of teenage customers as well.

“A lot of teenagers are buying the classic albums, but are also buying the new artists who are really supporting vinyl as well.”

James explained that although streaming songs is “great because it allows people to find new music”, he enjoys having a physical record, which often has “stunning” artwork and images.

When asked what he thinks about Grantham Market, James said: “I like it. It’s really good. We get really well-supported there. We love it and that’s why we come back regularly.

“It’s a real shame that there aren’t more stalls there between us. It would be nice to see more stalls, but I suppose it’s a Catch 22 situation.

“You need more stalls to get more people, but you need the people to get the stalls.”

James often makes recommendations to customers who like a certain style or band, adding that he enjoys the “sense of happiness” from people when he has the record they are looking for in stock.

He said: “It’s a real buzz being able to provide people with the type of music they’re looking for and helping people discover new music as well.

“They can buy it, take it home and play it that day.”