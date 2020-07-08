Market traders are being ‘postcode checked’ to reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading in Stamford and other market towns in the district.

Following the lockdown of Leicester, which has suffered a spike in Covid-19 cases, concerns were raised by local shoppers that some stallholders were travelling into market towns from Leicestershire.

However, South Kesteven District Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, who is cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, said shoppers can be reassured that checks were being carried out to see if any stallholders lived in areas of Leicester and the small pockets of Leicestershire that are covered by the local lockdown.