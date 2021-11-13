Volunteers at a Stamford debt help centre have celebrated 10 years of helping to improve lives.

Despite the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Christians Against Poverty (CAP) Debt Centre is continuing to help people out of debt.

This year marks a decade of the organisation assisting hundreds of people from the area with their finances.

Christians Against Poverty

More than 50 supporters came to celebrate in Cheyne Lane, Stamford for an evening of testimonies and fellowship.

Simon Jary, CAP centre manager, said: “It was such a great evening, a real time to come together and celebrate the amazing work of CAP in our community over the past 10 years.”

CAP launched the centre in partnership with St George’s in Stamford in 2011 - just as the austerity measures began.

Simon Jary of Christians Against Poverty

Since its launch the debt centre has helped more than 480 people by stopping many repossessions, saving relationships from breakdown and saving lives from suicide.

Simon and his team of volunteers deliver a free, face-to-face service in the community, backed up by financial experts at CAP’s head office.

Simon said: “It’s a challenge but also an amazing privilege to manage the debt centre.

“We see people often at the lowest point but then we get to see that burden taken away and so many other issues addressed along the way and that is a great joy.

“It is wonderful to bring hope to people where they thought there was

none.

“There are still many more people to help though, so while we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate each and every person who has become debt free, we want everyone else who may still be struggling to know that we are here to help them too, completely free of charge.”

If you are struggling with debt call 0800 328 0006 or visit capuk.org.