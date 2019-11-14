Councillors have confirmed a decision to oppose plans for a BP filling station with a Marks and Spencer convenience store just north of the A15 Market Deeping bypass.

The planning committee of South Kesteven District Council voted against the proposal last month, but council officers told members to prepare their arguments in greater detail and clarity should they need to be defended at an appeal.

The application came up again at planning committee on Wednesday, with members overwhelmingly voting against the project, despite officer recommendations to support it.