Marks and Spencer in Stamford has had to empty its fridges this afternoon after they were hit by the heatwave.

Staff moved sandwiches, meats and similar items from display fridges to more efficient cold storage in order to keep it below a safe temperature.

Outside at 3.30pm thermometers had reached 36C but the 'feels like' temperature - which takes into account humidity to assess how the human body actually feels - was recorded as 41C.