High Street retailer Marks and Spencer will no longer sell clothes at its Stamford store.

The range of 'everyday women's wear' has been removed from the High Street shop to make way for Christmas items and winter nightwear.

In January, a selection of food from the 'dry goods' range will move into the area to the left-hand side of the shop floor, while the rest of the store will continue to sell food.

Customers can choose clothing from the Marks and Spencer website and collect them from the High Street shop.

