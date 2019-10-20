High Street retailer Marks and Spencer is no longer selling clothes at its Stamford store.

The range of 'everyday women's wear' has been removed from the High Street shop to make way for Christmas items and winter nightwear.

A Marks and Spencer spokesman said that 'it hadn't yet decided' what will move into the area to the left-hand side of the shop floor from January, although the rest of the store will continue to sell food.

Marks and Spencer's Simply Food store in Stamford

Marks and Spencer sells three main types of goods - clothes, food and homeware.

Customers can choose clothing and homeware from the Marks and Spencer website and collect theses items from the High Street shop.

