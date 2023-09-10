It was a Sunday, we’d had a coffee before watching the Lionesses fall at the last hurdle, but then decided we needed more caffeine and something to eat having had no breakfast, plus we needed cheering up after the disappointment, writes Rutland columnist Allan Grey.

Albeit not the recommended healthy eating five portions of fruit with which to start a Sunday, or any day come to that, in this situation only one thing would do, it had to be toast, seeded toast, butter and marmalade, lashings of lovely marmalade, buckets of beautiful marmalade, the love of my life marmalade, second only of course to the Lovely Lady.

If someone asked me what food had remained the one staple throughout my life, few things would come close to marmalade. I’ll have marmalade on sourdough bread, on toast, on crumpets, with croissants, with cheese, biscuits and chicken liver paté and all by itself off a large spoon. So off we headed for the best toast in town outside home that is; I’d love to reveal the location but the editor probably won’t let me ‘share the love’.

Of course I’m not the only one who loves marmalade, I might not carry a marmalade sandwich around with me like a very well known Peruvian bear, but then it’s not every day that you are invited to tea with our beloved late Queen as Paddington was. Paddington ate marmalade sandwiches because his Aunt Lucy taught him to make them as a child. His Peruvian uncle always kept an emergency marmalade sandwich under his hat and so Paddington followed his example as well as keeping a jar in his suitcase for emergencies.

My love affair with marmalade also started at a very early age, encouraged by my Mum and Dad, it would grace most breakfasts during my formative years and of course when eventually I left home to seek fame and fortune it was an easy way to feed myself. Fame and fortune mostly eluded me but marmalade remained a constant, always there when I needed some reassurance, some comfort and a sugar rush.

I pride myself on my very basic culinary skills, toast and porridge is about as far as they go, but then who needs a Master Chef apron when you can get a couple of sourdough slices out of the freezer and pop them in the toaster, or warm a couple of croissants in the oven whilst you choose which of your many jars of marmalade you will spread copiously on top of plentiful butter, and always accompanied by an extra hot mug of coffee.

The recipe book of Madam Eliza Cholmondeley from around 1677 has one of the earliest recipes for marmalade, Marmelet of Oranges, which compares with the marmalade we know today. The name marmalade comes from the Portuguese word Marmelos, a quince paste similar to an orange spread, popular long before the commercialisation of marmalade in the late 18th century. Despite the belief that marmalade was ‘invented’ by James Kieller in Scotland, it was not, although it was thanks to Mr. Kieller that marmalade became commercially available.

The best type of marmalade is made from bitter oranges, but also from lemons, limes, grapefruits, mandarins and other citrus fruits. Marmalade in Britain is overwhelmingly made from citrus aurantium, a bitter orange grown in the Spanish city of Seville. Seville produces over four million kilos of the oranges each year, almost entirely for export to Britain for the marmalade market.

So how does marmalade differ from jam, aren’t they very similar? Well jams are made from one type of fruit or vegetable, whereas marmalade must use a citrus fruit in its preparation. Jams use the entire fruit by crushing, pureeing and cooking whereas marmalades consist of the citrus peel, the pulp and the juice, ergo, not the whole fruit. There are endless varieties of marmalade and arguments abound at the breakfast tables as to personal preferences. Amongst the most popular are thick cut orange peel in jelly, the thick chunks creating a tangy flavour, and favourite for me is the bitter sweetness of a Seville orange marmalade.

Going back to those aforementioned formative days, the only other delicacy, if it can be called a delicacy that Mum would serve regularly that came close to marmalade, was bread pudding with lashings of bright yellow creamy custard. Bread pudding, or ‘poor man’s pudding’, also known as Navvy’s Wedding Cake, was so named as it was a cheaper substitute for wedding cake due to its rich flavour and similar taste. In Liverpool after the Second World War bread pudding was known as Wet Nelly, or ‘Docker’s Wedding Cake’, and would be iced and decorated for the matrimonial celebrations.

Stale brown bread without the crust, cut into chunky squares with butter, milk and especially mixed fruit, spice, eggs and sugar made up the recipe for this wonderful pudding, always tasting better when Mum served it to me in the brown bowl, the bowl which my brother and I fought over for many years, so much so that Mum had to create a rota to avoid the dinner table arguments.

Bread pudding aside, if you hadn’t worked it out before, my sweet tooth dominates and although marmalade is high in sugar, it provides a range of nutritional benefits, supplementing my diet with vitamins and keeping my fat, calorie and sodium intake low, and unsurprisingly I am happy to keep believing that. Now, time for toast.