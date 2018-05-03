Mary donates hair in support of brother

Have your say

A young girl who has grown up with her older brother undergoing intensive chemotherapy has donated her hair to The Little Princess Trust.

Mary Bannister, four, had eight inches of her hair cut off on Tuesday, April 25.

It will be used to make a wig for children who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment.

In the process, the youngster from Creeton near Castle Bytham, also managed to raise £650 for Kidscan, a children’s cancer research organisation.

Mary’s brother Jacob, now eight, was diagnosed with Acute lymphoblastic leukaemia on Christmas Eve in 2012.

He started chemotherapy on Christmas Day.

The children’s mother, Eleanor Massey, said it was a tough period for the family.

“I was pregnant with Mary at the time,” she said.

“Within 10 days of starting the treatment, Jacob’s hair was falling out so we shaved it off.”

She said Mary had grown up going with Jacob to hospital for treatment, blood tests and check ups.

“Jacob spent a year at home so they got to spend a lot of time together and grew close,” said Eleanor.

“It has always been part of her life. I’m not sure just how much she understands of it but she knows he was poorly.”

When Mary recently started talking about cutting her hair, Eleanor suggested she donate it to The Little Princess Trust.

“We also set up an Everyday Hero page for sponsorship and raised £650 which we donated to Kidscan,” said Eleanor.

Jacob said he was “proud” of his younger sister’s actions while Mary said it made her “happy” to know her hair would help another little girl.

After enduring the gruelling chemotherapy treatment for more than three years, Jacob recently celebrated two years of being cancer free.

“It was only just recently that he changed from going for check ups every two months to every three months,” said Eleanor.

“We’ll only know after five years if he’s been cured though.”