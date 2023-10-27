A woman has issued a warning after masked thieves stole her car in the early hours of the morning.

A keyless car was stolen from outside a property in Oakham at about 4am on Friday last week (October 20).

Three men dressed in black and wearing masks were caught on a neighbour’s CCTV heading towards the property.

Thieves stole a keyless car. Picture: Stock image

All three of them were then spotted driving away slowly in the stolen car.

The owner of the car, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “You just don’t expect it in a nice area.

“I know it happens but I don’t understand how they did it.”

She believes their vehicle wasn’t specifically targeted as the thieves had been trying to gain access to other cars in the nearby area.

Thieves can pick up the signal of keys inside a house and replicate it using a relay box to steal the car.

The owner says the keys to the vehicle were in a box far away from the door where someone could grab them, and that no one had broken into the house.

She is encouraging others to be vigilant and appealing for anyone with information to contact Leicestershire Police quoting crime reference 23000652517.