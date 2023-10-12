A lightning strike caused a fire at a village house.

Residents in Barrowden Lane, South Luffenham dialled 999 after lightning struck a property during a storm on Monday last week (October 2).

A resident who lives nearby said: “We heard a massive explosion sound.

The damage to the property after the lightning strike

“We thought it was our house at first.”

They added: “I have never heard a bomb go off but that’s what I think it would sound like.

“The masonry was catapulted off the house.”

Within half an hour firefighters were at the home, which no one was in, but the small fire caused by the strike had begun to spread.

A total of seven crews attended throughout the evening from Rutland, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, including a team with an aerial ladder.

“Everyone was a bit concerned,” said the resident.

They added: “It’s a great shame and out of the blue.

“I had been watching the lightning coming across the fields and could see it was getting closer.”

It took two to three hours for the fire to be extinguished, and a crew remained at the scene to monitor the house throughout the night.

Grateful for the work of the firefighters, residents offered the crews tea and biscuits.

“They really knew what they were doing,” said the resident. “We were very grateful.”

The roof was destroyed by the fire and there is also water, smoke and heat damage to the whole first floor.

The lightning strike also caused phone lines in the area to go down.