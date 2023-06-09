A charity football match at Peterborough United football ground has raised more than £2,000.

The event was organised by friends and family of Conor Murphy, a player for Bourne Town who died aged 22 after developing a cancer that affected his spine and lungs.

Following his time in Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, friends of Conor set up Murph’s House, a charity to raise monty for Ward C9, which cares for young people with cancer.

Family, friends and fundraisers at the football match for Murph's House

The football match at the London Road stadium in Peterborough on May 28 included a half-time auction, with people able to get their hands on a football signed by the Peterborough United squad, a shirt signed by the England Under 20s team, and match day tickets.

In total, £2,330.44 will be donated from the day. Thanks to other fundraising events held by Conor’s Friends, Murph’s House has raised a total of 7,330.44 in Conor’s memory.

Conor’s mum, Angela, who lives in Bourne, said: “It was a fantastic day and evening, so many people said so, and that does bring me some comfort. I feel so proud of everyone involved.”

Family, friends and fundraisers at the football match for Murph's House

Family, friends and fundraisers at the football match for Murph's House

Family, friends and fundraisers at the football match for Murph's House

Family, friends and fundraisers at the football match for Murph's House

Family, friends and fundraisers at the football match for Murph's House

Family, friends and fundraisers at the football match for Murph's House

Family, friends and fundraisers at the football match for Murph's House

If you have a fundraising event coming up, contact smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk