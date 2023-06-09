Football match at Peterborough United stadium raises money for Murph’s House
A charity football match at Peterborough United football ground has raised more than £2,000.
The event was organised by friends and family of Conor Murphy, a player for Bourne Town who died aged 22 after developing a cancer that affected his spine and lungs.
Following his time in Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, friends of Conor set up Murph’s House, a charity to raise monty for Ward C9, which cares for young people with cancer.
The football match at the London Road stadium in Peterborough on May 28 included a half-time auction, with people able to get their hands on a football signed by the Peterborough United squad, a shirt signed by the England Under 20s team, and match day tickets.
In total, £2,330.44 will be donated from the day. Thanks to other fundraising events held by Conor’s Friends, Murph’s House has raised a total of 7,330.44 in Conor’s memory.
Conor’s mum, Angela, who lives in Bourne, said: “It was a fantastic day and evening, so many people said so, and that does bring me some comfort. I feel so proud of everyone involved.”
