Matron’s search for mystery card sender

The matron of Stamford Hospital is appealing for one last time to track down the mystery sender of a Christmas card that has been sent every year for the last 57 years.

The card which comes every year is always addressed to nursing staff at the Exeter Ward at Stamford Hospital, which is no longer in use, and was a facility for male patients.

The sender always signs the cards “from a grateful patient in 1960 and still going strong” and matron of the hospital Susan Brooks is appealing to them to come forward so she can thank them for all their Christmas wishes.

She said: “We would love to know who it is. I think if that person came back here everybody would make a fuss of them.

“In the past three years I have started to think about this. The person is probably quite elderly now and I would like to thank them because one Christmas I might not get one. This is one last effort to find this person.

“But perhaps he has never wanted people to know who he is, that is his right and I respect that.”

Susan has photographs of staff who worked at the hospital in 1960 and she is keen to show them to the mysterious card sender.

She said: “I would like to invite him to have a look around, and at photographs and to talk about what life was like 57 years ago.”

Cards always come in envelopes bearing the South East Anglia Mail Centre postmark.

The mail centre sorts mail from the Chelmsford, Colchester, Ipswich and Southend areas and Susan believes the mystery card sender may live in one of these areas.

She said: “He might have worked up here and was passing through - I just don’t know.”

The Exeter Ward provided care for male patients who were receiving surgery.

n If you are the sender of the cards or know who they might be e-mail Susan at susan.brooks@pbh-tr.nhs.uk