A keen fundraiser has been supporting the Children's Air Ambulance charity by baking and selling cakes.

Matthew White, 11, hired Ketton Methodist Church for the cake sale event before setting to work making cookies, cupcakes and other treats, as well as appealing to others in the community to donate baked goods.

Matthew, a Ketton Primary School pupil, was also helped by his brother Thomas, 14, who attends Casterton College.

Matthew White at the cake sale he organised in Ketton

The sale on April 16 raised £308, taking the total Matthew has generated for the Children's Air Ambulance to more than £1,000. In 2019 Matthew held a fundraising talent show at Chater Lodge Care Home in Ketton.

Children's Air Ambulance flies medical teams and bespoke equipment to children in the UK who are too sick to travel, enabling their hospital to become a specialist care centre.