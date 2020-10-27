Stamford Welland Academy receives silver award for mental health support from Carnegie Centre of Excellence
Published: 17:00, 27 October 2020
A school has achieved a 'silver' award for excellence in its support for mental health.
Stamford Welland Academy in Green Lane has been recognised by the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for the work it does to boost the wellbeing of staff and pupils.
One of the more unusual strategies the school has adopted is a therapy dog called Max, who is having a huge positive influence on pupils and staff.