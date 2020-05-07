Home   News   Article

Stamford's new mayor Maxine Couch takes the reins in town's first online mayor-making ceremony

By Steve Creswell
-
steve.creswell@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:00, 07 May 2020

In an historic move, Stamford’s new mayor has been sworn in via live video link in front of her family, friends and fellow councillors.

Coun Maxine Couch (Con) was denied the opportunity to don the robes and chain of office - but she did receive a round of applause as guests raised a glass of fizz (or a cup of tea for those still at work) on Thursday afternoon.

She accepted the role, which has been held by Coun Breda-Rae Griffin (Con) for the past year, at a special online mayor-making ceremony and annual town council meeting.

Read more
CoronavirusPoliticsStamford

More by this author

Steve Creswell
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE