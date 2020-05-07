In an historic move, Stamford’s new mayor has been sworn in via live video link in front of her family, friends and fellow councillors.

Coun Maxine Couch (Con) was denied the opportunity to don the robes and chain of office - but she did receive a round of applause as guests raised a glass of fizz (or a cup of tea for those still at work) on Thursday afternoon.

She accepted the role, which has been held by Coun Breda-Rae Griffin (Con) for the past year, at a special online mayor-making ceremony and annual town council meeting.