National Street Rod Association car show at Rutland Showground
The mayor of Oakham was among visitors to a car show at Rutland Showground over the weekend.
The National Street Rod Association hosted the show from Friday to Sunday featuring pre-1972 hot rod and custom cars.
Mayor of Oakham Sally-Anne Wadsworth was invited to attend and select her favourite from all the cars assembled on the show field.
She chose the Ford F2 pick-up truck, which had been brought to the show by Clay Kinsell, describing it as “most unusual”. Mr Kinsell was delighted to receive the award.
This year marked the association’s return after a gap due to Covid-19 and despite the rain on Saturday, all had a good time.
It was particularly special because this year also marks the National Street Rod Association’s 50th anniversary and a fun run had been held every year from then up until covid forced its cancellation in 2020.
If you know of an event coming up, email details to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk