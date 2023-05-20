A mayor and her deputy are to remain in post for another year.

At the annual meeting of Uppingham Town Council on Wednesday (May 17) members elected Coun Liz Clarke to return as mayor and Coun David Ainslie to return as deputy mayor.

Both votes were unanimous and afterwards Coun Clarke said: “I am most honoured that the members of this council have asked me to stay on for the coming year 2023/24 as your mayor, and I shall endeavour to do for Uppingham everything that I can to promote the town and the county of Rutland.”

Councillors Dave Ainslie and Liz Clarke. Photo: Clarke PR & Media

Coun David Ainslie said: “I am so very grateful to my fellow councillors that they have seen fit to ask me to be your deputy mayor again in Uppingham for the coming year, and I thank you all.”

The next full meeting of Uppingham Town Council is at the town hall, 49 High Street East, on Wednesday, June 7, at 7pm.