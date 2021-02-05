Mayor of Stamford William Turner has died following a battle with cancer.

Coun Turner, known as Bill, was at home with his family when he passed away peacefully yesterday (Thursday, February 4).

A father and grandfather, he became mayor in June last year following the death of fellow town councillor and then mayor Maxine Couch.

The mayor of Stamford, William Turner, has died

Coun Turner was an Independent councillor who represented residents of St George's Ward. He was active on several committees and chaired meetings of the full town council until the end of last year.

Fellow Independent councillor Bob Sandall described Coun Turner's death as "a sad day" for the town.

"Bill had a difficult job, taking over after poor Maxine had died and chairing the meetings via computer rather than in the council chamber, but he did it well.

"He was very au fait with council rules and regulations and this made him a good chairman at meetings.

"He was also a dedicated Stamfordian who put his heart and soul into the town."

Deputy mayor, Gloria Johnson, described Coun Turner as a man who 'cared very much about Stamford'.

"He was a good friend to me and an excellent mayor," she said.

"Above anything else he was a gentleman and I loved him to bits.

"I miss him so much already."

Gloria added that when she had to chair meetings while Coun Turner was unwell, he would always give her advice and call her to find out how it went.

Coun Amanda Wheeler described Coun Turner as "a truly lovely man".

"He was really kind and considerate as well as incredibly clever and I'm devastated to hear he has died," she added.

"I send my condolences to his family and friends. He will be a huge loss to the council and to Stamford."

All Saints Church posted on its social media this morning: "Love and prayers offered for the family of Mayor and Trustee of Browne’s Hospital William Turner on the sad news of his death."

Yvette Diaz-Munoz of Stamford Anti-Racism Group (SARG) also paid tribute to Coun Turner, whose wife is from Belize.

She said: "We are so sorry to hear this. He was a member of SARG and supported the Stamford World Cook Book project and also the Stamford Diversity Festival."

Will Phelan, principal of the Stamford Endowed Schools, added: “We are saddened to hear of Bill’s death.

"Our town is the better for his commitment and hard work over the years, and he will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Email your tribute to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk