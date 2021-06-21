A cheque of £2,560 has been presented to the Stamford and District Lions.

A charity cheque presentation took place in the Mayor’s Parlour on Monday last week (June 14), where the mayor of Stamford, coun Gloria Johnson, handed over the cheque to Gill Clark, president of Stamford and District Lions.

The former mayors, coun Maxine Couch and coun Bill Turner, who both passed away during their term of office, chose Stamford and District Lions as their nominated charities.

The sum was a result of the pair's efforts.

Coun Johnson said: "This sort of donation is good all round, for the town and for the Lions"