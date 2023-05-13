Members of Oakham Town Council have chosen Sally-Anne Wadsworth to remain as mayor of Oakham and chairperson of the council.

At its annual meeting of the council on Wednesday (May 10), Coun Wadsworth was unanimously re-elected to hold the roles.

Coun Wadsworth said: “Yes, I am the mayor and chairman yet again and for the next 12 months, sorry to say [laughing], but in all honesty I’m very proud to be asked to take on these roles for Oakham.”

Sally-Anne Wadsworth. Photo: Adam Lowe

Members resolved that the allowance for the chairman of the council for the year 2023/24 should be set at £2,000.

The deputy mayor and vice chairperson of the council is Coun Chris Nix.

Coun Wadsworth added: “While we don’t really have a deputy mayor in Oakham as such, were there an occasion when I couldn’t attend – for whatever reason – then Coun Nix would be there in my stead.”

Councillor Chris Nix. Photo: Adam Lowe

Other matters resolved included all councillors sitting on the recreation and planning committee, the staffing committee will comprise of Coun Wadsworth as chairperson, Coun Paul Ainsley, Coun Paul Buxton and Coun Adam Lowe; and the finance committee will comprise of Coun Wadsworth as chairperson, Coun Adam Lowe and Coun Paul Buxton.

Oakham Town Council formerly welcomed its newest member, Coun Phillip Wildbore who represents Barleythorpe Road Ward.

However, there are still four vacant positions to be filled at Oakham Town Council.

Coun Wadsworth said: “We are actively seeking to fill these four vacant positions, so if anybody from Oakham feels like they could take up public service and join the town council, we would like very much to hear from them.”

Members are in the process of interviewing for the position of town clerk at the moment, and hope to make an announcement shortly, and are holding an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, May 17, from 6.30pm.

The next meeting of the full council will be held on June 14 from 6.30pm.