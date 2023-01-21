The mayor of Stamford has announced his decision to step down from the role.

David Taylor has resigned from his role as Stamford Town Councillor and mayor.

He said it is with 'a heavy heart' and for 'personal reasons' that he has quit the council.

David Taylor with Gloria Johnson and Andrew Croft

Adding that 'it has been an honour and privilege to have served this wonderful town'.

David moved to Stamford from Peterborough 10 years ago, having “always wanted to live in the town” and took an unexpected step into politics seven years ago when he was elected onto Stamford Town Council, representing St Mary’s ward.

During his time as councillor he played an instrumental role in creating the Stamford Neighbourhood Plan to protect certain areas against unwanted development and in making the town more pedestrian and cyclist-friendly.

He was voted in as mayor of Stamford in May last year.

Since then, David led the town procession to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, read the Proclamation of King Charles III's accession to the throne and raised more than £1,500 for The RAF Association through a charity cycle ride.