Plan for electric vehicle charging points at McDonald's on the A1 near Colsterworth
Published: 06:00, 04 January 2022
Plans have been submitted to install four electric vehicle charging stations at a fast food restaurant.
The application by InstaVolt of Basingstoke made to South Kesteven District Council asks if four existing parking spaces at the McDonald's restaurant off the A1 at Colsterworth can become 'rapid' charging bays for electric vehicles.
The council will decide on the proposal, which has the reference s21/2428.