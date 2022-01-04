Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Plan for electric vehicle charging points at McDonald's on the A1 near Colsterworth

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 04 January 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Plans have been submitted to install four electric vehicle charging stations at a fast food restaurant.

The application by InstaVolt of Basingstoke made to South Kesteven District Council asks if four existing parking spaces at the McDonald's restaurant off the A1 at Colsterworth can become 'rapid' charging bays for electric vehicles.

The council will decide on the proposal, which has the reference s21/2428.

McDonald's at Colsterworth
McDonald's at Colsterworth
Bourne Business Politics Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE