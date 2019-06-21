Fast food giant McDonald's has moved forward with its ambitions for a restaurant in Oakham.

A planning application has been submitted to Rutland County Council, following a public consultation event in May.

The 372m2 restaurant with drive-thru is planned for a 4,461m2 site at Lands End Way.

The location of the planned McDonalds at Oakham. (12770706)

It would contain parking for more than 50 vehicles.

Thirty-five full-time and 30 part-time jobs are promised.

The application stated: "The McDonald's planning team now feel that Oakham has a suitable size to justify a restaurant."

The company said that 394 people attended the public consultation on May 22, which showed 60 per cent either supported a McDonald's in Oakham, or they were neutral.

Some 63 per cent were supportive of the jobs such a restaurant would bring, plus the sponsorship opportunities for local sports clubs.

However, residents had concerns about litter and traffic.

The site is on undeveloped, empty, land and is close to new developments including Aldo, BP and Marks and Spencer.

The application added there were no alternative sites in Oakham town centre that would be suitable for a McDonald's with drive-thru and parking.